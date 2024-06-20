Stanley Lifestyles IPO: Furniture maker garners ₹161.10 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue
According to the exchange filing, the company allocated 43,66,051 equity shares at ₹369 per share on Thursday, June 20, to anchor investors.
Bengaluru-based furniture maker Stanley Lifestyles, on Thursday, raised over ₹161.10 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Friday, June 21.
