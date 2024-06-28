Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see share listing price at robust premium
Stanley Lifestyles IPO GMP: The grey market is signalling that Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing price would be around ₹538, say market observers
Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing date has been officially set for 28th June 2024. This means that the shares of Stanley Lifestyles Limited will be up for trade from 10:00 AM during Friday deals, marking a significant event for investors. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Friday, June 28, 2024, the equity shares of Stanley Lifestyles Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Stock market experts are predicting a robust premium for the Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing price, given the overwhelming response from primary market investors. Positive sentiments on Dalal Street are also expected to bolster the bull's sentiment regarding Stanley Lifestyles' share listing. The grey market is also indicating a strong debut of Stanley Lifestyles shares, with shares available at a premium of ₹169 today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started