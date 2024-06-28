Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing date has been officially set for 28th June 2024. This means that the shares of Stanley Lifestyles Limited will be up for trade from 10:00 AM during Friday deals, marking a significant event for investors. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Friday, June 28, 2024, the equity shares of Stanley Lifestyles Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Stock market experts are predicting a robust premium for the Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing price , given the overwhelming response from primary market investors. Positive sentiments on Dalal Street are also expected to bolster the bull's sentiment regarding Stanley Lifestyles' share listing. The grey market is also indicating a strong debut of Stanley Lifestyles shares , with shares available at a premium of ₹169 today.

Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing price prediction

Speaking on the expected Stanley Lifestyles listing price, Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "Stanley Lifestyles Limited is set to make a strong market debut on Friday after receiving an overwhelming response during its subscription phase. The company is anticipated to list with a 40% to 45% premium to its issue price of 369 per share."

Reiterating the reason for the strong debut of Stanley Lifestyles shares, the StoxBox expert said, "As a prominent luxury furniture brand in India, Stanley has a robust retail presence and plans to expand further by opening new stores domestically and internationally. The company aims to diversify its product portfolio across various categories, leveraging design-led innovation and strategic urban placements to strengthen its leadership in the luxury furniture sector amidst urbanization and rising disposable incomes." This reassures the audience of the company's strong position in the market and its potential for growth.

Asked about the possible Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing price range, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, “The issue appears aggressively priced, based on the FY24 annualized earnings. We expect a listing at around ₹540 to ₹550 per share, resulting in a listing gain of around 47 percent."

On the possible premium that an allottee may expect on Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing date, VLA Ambala, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Stock Market Today, shares an optimistic view. "The Stanley Lifestyles IPO is backed by 16 anchor investors including SBI Consumption MF, SBI Life, and Motilal Oswal Large-cap Fund, suggesting confidence in the company. It will use the IPO proceeds to open new stores and to source new equipment, underscoring its growth objectives. I forecast a premium listing of nearly 40-50 percent in the range of ₹145 to ₹160 on its listing day."

Stanley Lifestyles IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Stanley Lifestyles IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹169, which means the grey market expects Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing price to be around ₹538 ( ₹369 + ₹169).

