Stanley Lifestyles IPO sets price band at ₹351-369 apiece; check issue, key dates, more
Stanley Lifestyles IPO priced at ₹351-369 per share, subscription opens June 21 and closes June 25. Anchor investor allocation on June 20. PE ratio for fiscal 2023 at upper end is 57.93. RedSeer Report positions Stanley as super-premium luxury furniture brand in India.
Stanley IPO price band: The initial public offer of the fully integrated luxury manufacturer Stanley Lifestyles Limited has set its price band in the range of ₹351 to ₹369 per equity share of the face value of ₹2 each. The Stanley IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, June 21, and will close on Tuesday, June 25. The allocation to anchor investors for the Stanley Lifestyles IPO will take place on Thursday, June 20.
