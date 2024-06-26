Stanley Lifestyles IPO GMP indicates 44% premium: Here's how to check allotment status
Stanley Lifestyles IPO GMP was at ₹163, indicating a likely listing at ₹532, a 44.17% premium. Investors can check allotment status via BSE or Kfin Tech.
Following the three days of bidding, investors can now check their allotment status for the Stanley Lifestyles IPO. The status can be verified through BSE or the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies' website.
