Stanley Lifestyles IPO to hit D-Street today; check GMP, review, and other key details. Should you apply or not?
Stanley Lifestyles IPO opens for subscriptions with a price band of ₹351-369 per equity share. The company garnered ₹161.10 crore from anchor investors bidding. Subscription date ends on June 25, offering minimum bids for 40 equity shares.
Stanley Lifestyles IPO is all set to open for subscriptions today (Friday, June 21). This is the third mainboard IPO scheduled to debut on D-Street this week. Stanley IPO anchor investors bidding took place yesterday, where the company garnered ₹161.10 crore. Stanley Lifestyles IPO has established a price band of ₹351 to ₹369 per equity share with a face value of ₹2. The Stanley IPO date of subscription will conclude on Tuesday, June 25. Bids can be made for a minimum of 40 equity shares and multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started