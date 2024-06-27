Stanley Lifestyles IPO to list on the bourses tomorrow; here's what GMP, subscription status signal ahead of listing
Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing scheduled for tomorrow. Allotment finalised with share crediting and refund process today. IPO received 96.98 subscriptions. GMP today at +160, indicating trading at premium. Estimated listing price at ₹529 per share.
Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Friday, June 28). Stanley Lifestyles IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Wednesday, June 26). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will be done today, Thursday, June 27. In addition, the process of refunding shares to individuals who have not yet received them will be completed today.
