Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Friday, June 28). Stanley Lifestyles IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Wednesday, June 26). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will be done today, Thursday, June 27. In addition, the process of refunding shares to individuals who have not yet received them will be completed today.

On Tuesday, June 25 the final day of subscriptions, the luxury furniture firm Stanley Lifestyles' initial public offering (IPO) received 96.98 subscriptions, as per BSE data. The subscription for the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) part was 222.10 times, but the non-institutional investor quota received 119.52 subscriptions. The retail individual investor (RII) quota received 19.21 times as many subscriptions. The Stanley Lifestyles IPO, which opened on Friday, June 21, set the price band in the range of ₹351-369.

In the Stanley IPO, 15% of the shares have been allocated for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), 35% are designated for retail investors, and 50% are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB).

Arun Kejriwal, the founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, claims that Stanley Lifestyles Ltd specialises in high-end custom furniture, with sofas and recliners accounting for around 55–57% of the company's sales. This company has a modest income of ₹400 crore, several showrooms spread throughout several metropolises, and so on.

Although we claim that disposable income is growing and so on, the company's production abilities are all there, and it produces high-end items, but it doesn't appear to be translating into that type of revenue.

On the other hand, investors consider the market opportunity as well as the unique premium custom luxury furniture manufacturer origin that is about to enter the market. There is, therefore, a significant grey market premium that allows you to make money.

Let's check what does Stanley Lifestyles IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Stanley IPO GMP today is +160. This indicates Stanley Lifestyles share price were trading at a premium of ₹160 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Stanley Lifestyles' estimated IPO listing price was suggested at ₹529 per share, which is 43.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹369, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market.

Grey market activity for the past 15 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is heading upward and that a robust listing is anticipated. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹172.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Stanley IPO details Stanley Lifestyles IPO, comprises a fresh issue of ₹200 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 9,133,454 equity shares by the promoters and shareholders.

In the OFS, promoter selling shareholder, Sunil Suresh and Shubha Sunil will offload up to 1,182,000 equity shares each. The other selling shareholders are Oman India Joint Investment Fund II (5,544,454 equity shares), Kiran Bhanu Vuppalapat (1,000,000 equity shares), and Sridevi Venkata Vuppalapati (225,000 equity shares).

The proceeds from the new issue will be used to open more stores and buy new machinery and equipment. Between 2025 and 2027, the company plans to open 24 new stores in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Maharashtra via its subsidiaries ABS Seating Pvt Ltd, Sana Lifestyles Ltd, Stanley Retail Ltd, Shrasta Décor Pvt Ltd, and Staras Seating Pvt Ltd.

The Stanley IPO's book-running lead managers are Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Jm Financial Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited, with Kfin Technologies Limited serving as the registrar.

