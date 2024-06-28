Stanley Lifestyles share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 34% premium at ₹494.95 apiece on NSE
Stanley Lifestyles share price: Stanley Lifestyles IPO received overwhelming subscriptions, with the share price making a strong debut on NSE and BSE. Market experts predicted an opening price range of ₹540 to ₹550 per share, reflecting positive market sentiments.
Stanley Lifestyles share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Stanley Lifestyles share price opened at ₹494.95 per share, 34.13% higher than the issue price of ₹369. On BSE, Stanley Lifestyles share price today opened at ₹499 apiece, up 35.23% than the issue price.
