Star Health eyes around Rs50,000 crore valuation in IPO on growing demand for health insurance

“Our business continues to grow at close to 27% on a yoy basis. The COVID specific policies which were in high demand last financial year are not there this year. And to that extent, there has been muted growth on the hyper demand, which happened last year. But we are also witnessing new areas of growth. For example, in the younger age group, we are seeing a lot of demand coming from the semi urban and rural markets. So, these are new areas which have opened up for us and we are well poised to capture these demand segments, which we are working on very aggressively," said Roy.

