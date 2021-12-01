Star Health Insurance IPO: What GMP signals on second day of subscription

According to market observers, Star Health Insurance IPO GMP today is ₹15, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday morning grey market premium of ₹10. Market observers went on to add that Star Health Insurance shares have reappeared in the grey market after disappearing from yesterday evening. They said that such weak performance in the grey market by this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed public issue is because of the tepid response by the investors. They said that in such a IPO crazy market, 12 per cent subscription on first day of subscription, despite having big name like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was quite disappointing for the investors.

