Star Health Insurance share allotment today. How to check application status

Star Health Insurance IPO: Finalisation of Star Health Insurance share allotment can be announced any time today. So, those who applied for the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company's public issue worth ₹7,249.18 crore are advised to check their application status online either by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of Star Health Insurance IPO is KFintech Private Limited and its official web link is karisma.kfintech.com.

Links to check Star Health Insurance IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, bidders of the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned company's public issue are advised to check their application status online by logging in at either BSE website or at the KFintech website. For convenience they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and check their IPO application status online.

Star Health Insurance IPO allotment status check at BSE

Those bidders who want to check their IPO application status online on BSE website, they can login at the above-mentioned direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Star Health Insurance IPO;

3] Enter your Star Health Insurance IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Star Health Insurance IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Star Health Insurance IPO allotment status check at KFintech

Those bidders who want to check their Star Health Insurance IPO status online at KFintech’s website can login at the above-mentioned direct KFintech link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Star Health Insurance IPO;

3] Select either of the Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter Star Health Insurance IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Star Health Insurance IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

