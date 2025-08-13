Star Imaging IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online of SME IPO

Star Imaging IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare company Star Imaging & Path Lab Ltd ended with a decent subscription. As the bidding period has closed, focus shifts towards Star Imaging IPO allotment date.

The public issue was open from August 8 to August 12. Star Imaging IPO allotment date is likely today, 13 August 2025, and the IPO listing date is August 18. Star Imaging IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise the Star Imaging IPO allotment status soon. As soon as the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 14 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Star Imaging IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Star Imaging IPO registrar.

In order to do Star Imaging IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Star Imaging IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Star Imaging & Path Lab Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Star Imaging IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Star Imaging IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Star Imaging & Path Lab Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Star Imaging IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Star Imaging IPO GMP Today Star Imaging shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a little grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Star Imaging IPO GMP today is ₹3 per share. This means in the grey market, Star Imaging & Path Lab shares are trading higher by ₹3 apiece than their issue price.

Star Imaging IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹145 apiece, which is at 2% premium to the IPO price of ₹142 per share.

Star Imaging IPO Subscription Status, Key details The bidding for the SME IPO opened on August 8, and closed on August 12. Star Imaging IPO allotment date is likely today, August 13, and the IPO listing date is August 18. Star Imaging shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company raised ₹69.47 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 39 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹55.66 crore and offer for sale of 10 lakh shares worth ₹13.80 crore. Star Imaging IPO price band was set at ₹135 to ₹142 per share.

Star Imaging IPO was subscribed 5.67 times in total. The retail segment was subscribed 2.32 times, and the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category was booked 12.85 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 4.38 times subscription.

Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the Star Imaging IPO registrar.