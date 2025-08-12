Star Imaging IPO subscribed 2.57x so far on third bidding day. Check GMP, issue details, more

Star Imaging & Path Lab IPO commenced on Friday, August 8 and will conclude on Tuesday, August 12. Star Imaging IPO price band has been set at in the range of ₹135 to ₹142 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter.

Star Imaging and Path Lab Limited is a healthcare organization that delivers diagnostic services across a broad spectrum of medical examinations.

The firm focuses on imaging services such as X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans, MRIs, and laboratory tests, which include blood tests, urine analyses, and other specialised diagnostics.

Utilising cutting-edge technology and a team of skilled medical professionals, the company strives to provide precise and timely reports to patients, assisting healthcare providers in accurate diagnosis and treatment.

The organisation enjoys a robust presence in various regions, catering to both individual patients and healthcare institutions.

Star Imaging IPO subscription status Star Imaging IPO subscription status is 2.57x on day 3 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 2.57x, and NII portion was booked 1.42x. The qualified institutional buyers portion was booked 6.14 times.

The company has received bids for 79,98,000 shares against 31,08,000 shares on offer on the third bidding day, at 14:29 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Star Imaging IPO details Star Imaging IPO consists of a fresh issue of 34,40,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹48.85 crore. The offer-for-sale (OFS) component includes 9,72,000 shares of ₹10.

The Star Imaging IPO aims to use the net proceeds from the issue for the following purposes: to satisfy working capital needs, to repay or prepay debts, to finance capital expenditures, and for general corporate purposes.

Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. serves as the book running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. acts as the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the company is Share India Securities Ltd.

Star Imaging IPO GMP today Star Imaging IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹142 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.