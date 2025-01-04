India's Initial public offering (IPO) sector is booming, and even Bollywood celebrities can't resist making the best of it. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kummar Rao, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sarah Ali Khan, and several actors have invested their money in Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited which is set to bring its IPO in the market.

Star-studded IPO: Shares allocated to SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, etc According to Sri Lotus Developers and Realty's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), released on December 24, Shah Rukh Khan's Family Trust has been allocated 675,000 shares. Here's how much shares each celebrity, part of the Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO, has been allocated.

Bollywood Celebrity Name Shares allocated Amitabh Bachchan 666,670 Rakesh Roshan 70,000 Hrithik Roshan 70,000 Sajid Suleman Nadiadwala 66,670 Shah Rukh Family Trust 675,000 Ashish Kacholia 3,333,300 Tiger Jackie Shroff 33,300 Ektaa Ravi Kapoor 133,300 Tusshar Ravi Kapoor 100,000 Jeetendra Alias Ravi Amarnath Kapoor 100,000 Rajkumar Yadav 6,600

According to an Economic Times report, Sara Ali Khan, Raj Kummar Rao, and other celebrities are also a part of this IPO. Apart from top Bollywood celebrities, the IPO has also garnered the interest of Ashish Kacholia, who is known for identifying the best multi-bagger stocks. His understanding of the multibagger stocks before their rally has earned him the name 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market.

Other Bollywood investors in the company include Ajay Devgan, Ekta Kapoor, Tushar Kapoor, Jeetendra, etc.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO The Mumbai-based real estate developer filed its DRHP in December with markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The company aims to raise nearly ₹792 crore through its book-built initial public offering (IPO). The real estate developer is involved in building both residential and commercial properties in and around the city of Mumbai.

The Sri Lotus Developers Limited is offering an entirely fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹1 per share, amounting to ₹792 crore. The public issue offer does not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.