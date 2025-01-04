Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Star-studded IPO: From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh, to Tiger Shroff. How many celebs have invested in this realty IPO?

Star-studded IPO: From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh, to Tiger Shroff. How many celebs have invested in this realty IPO?

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sara Ali Khan are making headlines by investing in the upcoming IPO of Sri Lotus Developers. With plans to raise 792 crore, this move showcases a growing trend of celebrity involvement in India's booming IPO market.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO has garnered interest of several bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, etc.

India's Initial public offering (IPO) sector is booming, and even Bollywood celebrities can't resist making the best of it. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kummar Rao, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sarah Ali Khan, and several actors have invested their money in Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited which is set to bring its IPO in the market.

Star-studded IPO: Shares allocated to SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, etc

According to Sri Lotus Developers and Realty's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), released on December 24, Shah Rukh Khan's Family Trust has been allocated 675,000 shares. Here's how much shares each celebrity, part of the Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO, has been allocated.

Bollywood Celebrity NameShares allocated
Amitabh Bachchan666,670
Rakesh Roshan70,000
Hrithik Roshan70,000
Sajid Suleman Nadiadwala66,670
Shah Rukh Family Trust675,000
Ashish Kacholia3,333,300
Tiger Jackie Shroff33,300
Ektaa Ravi Kapoor133,300
Tusshar Ravi Kapoor100,000
Jeetendra Alias Ravi Amarnath Kapoor100,000
Rajkumar Yadav6,600

According to an Economic Times report, Sara Ali Khan, Raj Kummar Rao, and other celebrities are also a part of this IPO. Apart from top Bollywood celebrities, the IPO has also garnered the interest of Ashish Kacholia, who is known for identifying the best multi-bagger stocks. His understanding of the multibagger stocks before their rally has earned him the name 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market.

Other Bollywood investors in the company include Ajay Devgan, Ekta Kapoor, Tushar Kapoor, Jeetendra, etc.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO

The Mumbai-based real estate developer filed its DRHP in December with markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The company aims to raise nearly 792 crore through its book-built initial public offering (IPO). The real estate developer is involved in building both residential and commercial properties in and around the city of Mumbai.

The Sri Lotus Developers Limited is offering an entirely fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of 1 per share, amounting to 792 crore. The public issue offer does not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Monarch Networth Capital Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers for the issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the offer

