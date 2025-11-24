Don’t get burned: The smart investor’s guide to picking startup IPOs
Abhishek Mukherjee 12 min read 24 Nov 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
As a flood of new listings burns small investors, we investigate the overlooked metrics—from employee buy-in to sensible pricing—that truly separate the next Infosys from the next big flop.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Imagine you run a small business. Like most small businesses, it is a strenuously uphill climb. Finding customers requires back-breaking effort, raw material prices often shoot up unexpectedly, new competitors enter the market regularly, and every once in a while, the local policeman or municipal official drops by to enquire about your good health. You finally get to experience first-hand the gut-wrenching gap between rosy Excel sheet projections and the grim realities of running a business in India. Anyways, hope is the most potent aphrodisiac and you soldier on.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story