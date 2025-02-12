Market meltdown may cut startup IPOs and valuations down to size

Jayasankar estimated about 50 companies plan to go public in 2025, looking to raise around $35 billion in total. "Of course, this pipeline will continue to grow, and therefore our expectation is if $20 billion was raised in IPOs last year, it could be anywhere from $35 billion to $40 billion in 2025. It depends on what we see during the year, but it's possible that IPOs will surprise us significantly," he added.