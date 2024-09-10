Markets
Ctrl-Alt-Yield: Startup IPOs make a scorching comeback. But there’s a catch
Abhishek Mukherjee 10 min read 10 Sep 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Summary
- Ten new age companies have made their stock market debuts in 2024 so far, including Go Digit, Awfis and Ola Electric. Their shares have maintained momentum post listing as well. But investors must draw lessons from a lethal military formation described in the Mahabharata.
New Delhi: Kurukshetra. Eons ago.
Abhimanyu, the sixteen-year-old son of the mighty archer Arjuna, was displaying breathtaking bravery in the Mahabharata war. He not only killed a number of prominent warriors on the enemy side, but also managed to break the flagstaff of Bhishma, the supreme commander of the Kauravas, in a hugely symbolic moment.
The energy and momentum of youth was firmly holding sway over the grizzly veterans on the field.
After 12 days of fierce battle, the rattled Kauravas decided that something had to be done. A final test to separate the boys from the men.
