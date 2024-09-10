Ctrl-Alt-Yield: Startup IPOs make a scorching comeback. But there’s a catch

“Today, digital contribution (excluding IT services) to India’s GDP of $3.4 trillion is approximately $150 billion, which is about 5%. In contrast, China’s digital contribution to GDP is 40% of an $18 trillion economy, while the US is even larger at 60% of a $27 trillion economy! In another 10 years, or by 2035, India’s GDP could well exceed $10 trillion and it would not be entirely unreasonable to expect a 20% contribution from the digital economy. There is a very real opportunity for technology-led companies to create almost $2 trillion of value over the coming decade," he added.