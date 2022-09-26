State-owned WAPCOS files DRHP at SEBI for IPO launch. Details here3 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 12:10 PM IST
- WAPCOS IPO: The public issue with a face value of ₹10 per equity share is a completely OFS in nature
WAPCOS Limited, a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the Government of India (GOI) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has filed initial papers with the market regulator for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public issue with a face value of ₹10 per equity share is a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 32,500,000 equity shares by the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).