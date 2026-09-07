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Steamhouse India IPO: Price band set at ₹77-81 per share; check key dates, issue details

Steamhouse India IPO price band has been set at 77 and 81 per share, launching on 9 September and closing on 11 September. The company plans to raise 353 crore, primarily for debt repayment and facility expansions, with a strong client retention rate supporting its financial growth.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published7 Sep 2026, 08:58 AM IST
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Steamhouse India IPO price band has been set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81 per share, launching on 9 September and closing on 11 September.
Steamhouse India IPO price band has been set at ₹77 and ₹81 per share, launching on 9 September and closing on 11 September.
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Steamhouse India IPO price band: The Steamhouse India Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 77 to 81 per equity share of the face value of 2. The Steamhouse India IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 9 September and will close on Friday, 11 September. The allocation to anchor investors for the Steamhouse India IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 8 September.

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The Steamhouse India IPO lot size is 185 equity shares and in multiples of 185 equity shares thereafter.

Steamhouse India IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Steamhouse India IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 15 September and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, 16 September, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Steamhouse India share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 17 September.

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Steamhouse India IPO details

Steamhouse India plans to raise 353 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while promoter Vishal Sanwarprasad Budhia will sell shares worth 61 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

Prior to filing its red herring prospectus (RHP), the company completed a pre-IPO placement worth nearly 50 crore. The amount raised through this placement was subsequently deducted from the fresh issue size.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, 180 crore will be used to repay debt. The company had total borrowings of 400.2 crore as of July 2026.

Another 75.9 crore has been earmarked for expanding the capacity of its Ankleshwar and Panoli facilities. The company plans to spend an additional 38.1 crore on setting up a new steam-generation facility at Dahej GIDC. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

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Equirus Capital is the book-running lead manager for the Steamhouse India IPO, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar of the issue.

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Company details

Steamhouse India has built a strong presence among industrial customers in Gujarat, serving a diversified client base that includes Aether Industries, Anupam Rasayan India, Globe Enviro Care, Gujarat Polysol Chemicals, Devanshi Dyestuff, Mahavir Synthesis, Mangalam Intermediaries and Subhasri Pigments.

The company also benefits from a high level of customer retention. In FY26, repeat customers contributed 90.72% of its total revenue from operations, highlighting the stability of its existing customer relationships.

Financially, Steamhouse India reported solid growth in FY26. Profit for the year increased 24% to 38.6 crore, compared with 31.2 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations also grew 24.4% year-on-year to 491.5 crore from 395.1 crore in the previous fiscal.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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