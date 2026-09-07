Steamhouse India IPO: Price band set at ₹77-81 per share; check key dates, issue details

Steamhouse India IPO price band: The Steamhouse India Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹77 to ₹81 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Steamhouse India IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 9 September and will close on Friday, 11 September. The allocation to anchor investors for the Steamhouse India IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 8 September.

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The Steamhouse India IPO lot size is 185 equity shares and in multiples of 185 equity shares thereafter.

Steamhouse India IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Steamhouse India IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 15 September and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, 16 September, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Steamhouse India share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 17 September.

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Steamhouse India IPO details Steamhouse India plans to raise ₹353 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while promoter Vishal Sanwarprasad Budhia will sell shares worth ₹61 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

Prior to filing its red herring prospectus (RHP), the company completed a pre-IPO placement worth nearly ₹50 crore. The amount raised through this placement was subsequently deducted from the fresh issue size.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹180 crore will be used to repay debt. The company had total borrowings of ₹400.2 crore as of July 2026.

Another ₹75.9 crore has been earmarked for expanding the capacity of its Ankleshwar and Panoli facilities. The company plans to spend an additional ₹38.1 crore on setting up a new steam-generation facility at Dahej GIDC. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

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Equirus Capital is the book-running lead manager for the Steamhouse India IPO, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar of the issue.

Company details Steamhouse India has built a strong presence among industrial customers in Gujarat, serving a diversified client base that includes Aether Industries, Anupam Rasayan India, Globe Enviro Care, Gujarat Polysol Chemicals, Devanshi Dyestuff, Mahavir Synthesis, Mangalam Intermediaries and Subhasri Pigments.

The company also benefits from a high level of customer retention. In FY26, repeat customers contributed 90.72% of its total revenue from operations, highlighting the stability of its existing customer relationships.

Financially, Steamhouse India reported solid growth in FY26. Profit for the year increased 24% to ₹38.6 crore, compared with ₹31.2 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations also grew 24.4% year-on-year to ₹491.5 crore from ₹395.1 crore in the previous fiscal.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.