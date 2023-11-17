comScore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Stellar Debut: Kalyani Cast Tech share price opens at 90% premium at 264.10 on BSE SME
Stellar Debut: Kalyani Cast Tech share price opens at 90% premium at ₹264.10 on BSE SME

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO listed at ₹264.10 on BSE SME, 90% higher than the issue price. Promoters include Naresh Kumar, Javed Aslam, Nathmal Bangani, Kamala Kumari Jain, and Muskan Bangani. The company manufactures products like CI Brake Blocks and MG Coupler Components.

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO shares list on BSE SME. (iStock)Premium
Kalyani Cast Tech IPO shares list on BSE SME. (iStock)

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO listing date: Kalyani Cast Tech share price made a stellar debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Kalyani Cast Tech share price today listed at 264.10, which is 90% higher than the issue price of 139. Following a stellar debut the shares were locked in 5% upper circuit. At 10:08 IST, Kalyani Cast Tech shares were trading at 277.30 apiece.

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO's price band was set in the range of 137 to 139. Kalyani Cast Tech IPO lot size is that the investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Naresh Kumar, Javed Aslam, Nathmal Bangani, Kamala Kumari Jain, and Muskan Bangani are the company's promoters.

Kalyani Cast Tech Ltd operates a machining and casting facility within its premises. Products like CI Brake Blocks, MG Coupler Components, Adapters for WDG4 Loco, and Bearing housing for electrical loco are among those that Kalyani Cast manufactures.

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO details

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO, which is worth 30.11 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 2,166,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The net fresh Issue Proceeds will be used by the company for general corporate purposes and working capital needs, among other things.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Kalyani Cast Tech IPO, and Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager. Gretex Share Brokering serves as the market maker for Kalyani Cast Tech IPO.

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO GMP today

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +95. This indicates Kalyani Cast Tech share price were trading at a premium of 95 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kalyani Cast Tech share price is 234 apiece, which is 68.35% higher than the IPO price of 139.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST
