Stellar Debut: Kalyani Cast Tech share price opens at 90% premium at ₹264.10 on BSE SME
Kalyani Cast Tech IPO listed at ₹264.10 on BSE SME, 90% higher than the issue price. Promoters include Naresh Kumar, Javed Aslam, Nathmal Bangani, Kamala Kumari Jain, and Muskan Bangani. The company manufactures products like CI Brake Blocks and MG Coupler Components.
Kalyani Cast Tech IPO listing date: Kalyani Cast Tech share price made a stellar debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Kalyani Cast Tech share price today listed at ₹264.10, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹139. Following a stellar debut the shares were locked in 5% upper circuit. At 10:08 IST, Kalyani Cast Tech shares were trading at ₹277.30 apiece.
