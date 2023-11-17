Kalyani Cast Tech IPO listing date: Kalyani Cast Tech share price made a stellar debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Kalyani Cast Tech share price today listed at ₹264.10, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹139. Following a stellar debut the shares were locked in 5% upper circuit. At 10:08 IST, Kalyani Cast Tech shares were trading at ₹277.30 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO's price band was set in the range of ₹137 to ₹139. Kalyani Cast Tech IPO lot size is that the investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Naresh Kumar, Javed Aslam, Nathmal Bangani, Kamala Kumari Jain, and Muskan Bangani are the company's promoters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalyani Cast Tech Ltd operates a machining and casting facility within its premises. Products like CI Brake Blocks, MG Coupler Components, Adapters for WDG4 Loco, and Bearing housing for electrical loco are among those that Kalyani Cast manufactures.

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO details Kalyani Cast Tech IPO, which is worth ₹30.11 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 2,166,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The net fresh Issue Proceeds will be used by the company for general corporate purposes and working capital needs, among other things.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Kalyani Cast Tech IPO, and Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager. Gretex Share Brokering serves as the market maker for Kalyani Cast Tech IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO GMP today Kalyani Cast Tech IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +95. This indicates Kalyani Cast Tech share price were trading at a premium of ₹95 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kalyani Cast Tech share price is ₹234 apiece, which is 68.35% higher than the IPO price of ₹139. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

