Stellar debut: Presstonic Engineering share price opens with 94% premium at ₹140 on NSE SME
Presstonic Engineering share price debuts on NSE SME at ₹140, 94.4% higher than issue price. Presstonic Engineering IPO subscription status was 168.25 times on day 3. Presstonic Engineering IPO's grey market premium is +72, indicating a trading premium of ₹72 in the grey market.
Presstonic Engineering IPO listing date: Presstonic Engineering share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Presstonic Engineering share price was listed at ₹140, which is 94.4% higher than the issue price of ₹72. Following a strong opening, Presstonic shares slipped into the red zone. At 10:10 IST, Presstonic Engineering shares were trading at ₹139, down 0.71%.
