Stellar debut: Qualitek Labs share price opens with 90% premium at ₹190 apiece on BSE SME
Qualitek Labs IPO listing price: Qualitek Labs share price made a blockbuster debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Qualitek Labs share price was listed at ₹190, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹100.
