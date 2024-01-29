Qualitek Labs IPO listing price: Qualitek Labs share price made a blockbuster debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Qualitek Labs share price was listed at ₹190, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹100.

Qualitek Labs IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, January 18 and closed on Tuesday, January 23. The SME IPO received overwhelming response from investors. On the last day of subscription, Qualitek Labs IPO was booked 58.95 times. Services offered by Qualitek Labs Limited include testing, inspection, certification, homologation, and consultancy.

Qualitek Labs IPO price band was set at ₹100. Qualitek Labs IPO lot size was 1,200 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

Qualitek Labs IPO details

Qualitek Labs IPO comprised of fresh issue of 19.64 lakh shares worth ₹19.64 crore. The net proceeds from the issue are to be utilised towards funding the capital expenditure towards the installation of plant and machinery for existing laboratories and for expansion of laboratories, repayment of unsecured loans to the promoter, working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes, according to the company's DRHP report.

Oneview Corporate Advisors Private Limited was the book-running lead manager of the Qualitek Labs IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd was the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Qualitek Labs IPO was Nikunj Stock Brokers.

Qualitek Labs IPO GMP today

Qualitek Labs IPO GMP or grey market premium is +60, similar to the four previous session. This indicates Qualitek Labs share price were trading at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Qualitek Labs share price was indicated at ₹160 apiece, which is 60% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP pointed upward and expected a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹68, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

