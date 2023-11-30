Stellar debut: Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited share price opens at 114% premium at ₹300 on NSE SME
Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited shares make a stellar debut on NSE SME, listing at ₹300, 114.3% higher than the issue price.
Rockingdeals IPO listing: Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited share price was listed at ₹300, which is 114.3% higher than the issue price of ₹140.
