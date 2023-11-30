Rockingdeals IPO listing: Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited share price was listed at ₹300, which is 114.3% higher than the issue price of ₹140. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22, and closed on Friday, November 24. Rockingdeals Circular IPO's price band was set in the range of ₹136 to ₹140. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Rockingdeals specialises in wholesale trading of open-box, resale, refurbished, and excess inventory. With the help of the company's array of services, other businesses can quickly get rid of their extra inventory and free up important space and funds. Both the seller and the buyer stand to gain from the smooth and open process.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO details Rockingdeals Circular IPO, which is worth ₹21 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 15,00,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, brand positioning, marketing, and advertising, as well as to meet working capital requirements.

The registrar of the Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd. Ss Corporate Securities is the market maker for the Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited IPO subscription status Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited IPO subscription status is 213.64 times on day 3. The issue received good response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 201.42 times, and a stellar response from non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 458.60 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. QIB portion was booked 47.38 times.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited IPO subscription status is 16.35 times on day 1. The issue was booked 54.46 times on day 2.

Rockingdeals Circular IPO GMP today Rockingdeals Circular IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +90. This indicates Rockingdeals Circular Economy share price were trading at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rockingdeals Circular share price is ₹230 apiece, which is 64.29% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

