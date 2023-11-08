Stellar Debut: SAR Televenture share price lists at 90% premium at ₹105 on NSE SME
SAR Televenture share price makes stellar debut on NSE SME, listed at ₹105 per share, 90.9% higher than issue price. SAR Televenture IPO's price band set at ₹52-55, with minimum bid requirement of 2,000 shares.
SAR Televenture IPO listing date: SAR Televenture share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, SAR Televenture share price today was listed at ₹105 per share, 90.9% higher than the issue price of ₹55.
