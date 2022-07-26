Sterlite Power awaits favourable equity markets for 1,250 cr IPO

Mint reported on 21 July that Sterlite Power is in talks with pension funds and sovereign wealth funds to raise $500-1 billion. Agarwal said there are multiple ways to finance the company’s growth including monetizing of assets through infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). In 2020, Sterlite Power sold its 14.7% stake in India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), an InvIT, to institutional and high net worth individual investors, for ₹840 crore. In its draft prospectus, the company said it would use the proceeds of the IPO to either fully or party repay certain loans and for general corporate purposes. “Our company expects that the listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and our brand image among our existing and potential customers," it said.

