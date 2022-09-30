Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Sterlite Power defers IPO citing unfavourable market conditions

Sterlite Power defers IPO citing unfavourable market conditions

Sterlite Power had filed the DRHP in August. (iStockphoto)
1 min read . 04:14 PM ISTSubhash Narayan

Sterlite Power said it remains observant of the market and will consider re-filing DRHP in the future and is in conversation with large private capital institutions to grow its business

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Vedanta Group unit Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd on Friday postponed its plans to go public through an initial public offer (IPO) citing unfavourable market conditions.

New Delhi: Vedanta Group unit Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd on Friday postponed its plans to go public through an initial public offer (IPO) citing unfavourable market conditions.

 The company, which had filed the DRHP in August, informed market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) about the decision and sought to withdraw the DRHP, a company statement said.

 The company, which had filed the DRHP in August, informed market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) about the decision and sought to withdraw the DRHP, a company statement said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“Given the volatility in the current markets and the limited window available under the currently filed DRHP, Sterlite Power has decided to withdraw the DRHP. However, it remains observant of the market and will consider re-filing DRHP in the future. In the meantime, we are in conversation with large private capital institutions to grow the business," Pratik Agarwal, managing director, Sterlite Power, said.

Sterlite Power planned its IPO worth 1,250 crore to raise funds for capital spending to expand its transmission operations. In its draft prospectus, the company said it would use the proceeds of the IPO to either fully or party repay certain loans and for general corporate purposes.

The company received Sebi approval over its DRHP in December and it was valid for 12 months.

In an interview to Mint in July, Agarwal has said that the company’s proposed IPO would purely depend on the market conditions. “…it’s not for us to decide on our own," he had said.

Noting that Sterlite Power continues to look at various fundraising options, Agarwal had said: “We are constantly looking for capital solutions which address the scale, the size, the valuation, the flexibility; all of those requirements that the capital should come with. And, right now, we have the option of the public markets, if the market supports and the investors are excited. But, of course, there are also private investors and that option also exists. So, we are evaluating everything."

The company’s funding needs are expected to grow going forward in line with its diversification plans.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

According to the draft prospectus filed last year, Sterlite Power’s net profit in FY21 fell 7.7% to 870.12 crore.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.