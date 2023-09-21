EMS IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict strong debut of EMS shares on Dalal Street2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:51 AM IST
EMS IPO GMP today: Shares of EMS Limited are available at a premium of ₹90 in grey market today, say market observers
EMS IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of EMS Limited has been fixed on 21st september 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, "...effective from Thursday, September 21, 2023, the equity shares of EMS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities."
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started