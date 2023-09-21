EMS IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of EMS Limited has been fixed on 21st september 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, "...effective from Thursday, September 21, 2023, the equity shares of EMS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EMS IPO listing date and time So, EMS shares are going to debut on Dalal Street in special pre-open session during Thursday deals and EMS share price would become available for trade from 10:00 AM on Thursday session.

According to stock market experts, EMS IPO was reasonably priced and the issue received strong response from all set of investors. They said that EMS share price may open at around 40 per cent premium. However, much will depend upon the Indian stock market sentiments during morning deals. They said that in bulls' case, EMS IPO listing price can be expected around ₹315 to ₹325 apiece levels whereas in bears' case EMS IPO listing price could be around ₹285 to ₹295 apiece levels.

Experts predict strong listing gain Speaking on EMS IPO listing price prediction, Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President — Research at Mehta Equities said, "Considering robust demand from all sets of investors and subdued market scenario, allotted investors are eagerly waiting for EMS's listing and we expect strong listing gain in the range 40-42 per cent from its issue price of ₹211 apiece."

Prashanth Tapse went on to add that premium listing is justified on the back of reasonably EMS IPO valuations with healthy revenue visibility of 3.2 times of FY2023 revenue followed by strong industry outlook which gives room for better than expected listing gains.

Asked about expected EMS IPO listing price, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Much will depend upon the market mood during morning deals. In case of strong opening, EMS share price may list at around ₹315 apiece levels whereas in case of weak opening on Dalal Street, EMS IPO listing price can be expected around 295 per share levels."

Echoing with Arun Kejriwal's views, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Comparing EMS with its nearest peer VA Tech Wabag, PB and PE ratio of both companies comes almost equal on other EMS' RoNW is much higher. So, in bears' case, EMS shares may list around ₹285 whereas in bulls case, the issue may list at around ₹325 apiece levels."

EMS IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of EMS Limited are available at a premium of ₹90 in grey market today, which means EMS IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹90. So, grey market is expecting that EMS IPO listing price would be around ₹301 ( ₹211 + ₹90), which is near 42 per cent higher from EMS IPO price band of ₹200 to ₹211 per equity share.