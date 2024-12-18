Sai Life Sciences IPO: The listing date of Sai Life Sciences Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has been fixed at 18 December 2024. According to the notice of the Indian exchanges, the company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE in a special pre-open session on Wednesday. This means Sai Life Sciences shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Wednesday dealings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, the Sai Life Sciences IPO received a decent response from Indian primary market investors, but the issue was offered at higher valuations. So, there is limited room for a return to the lucky allottees. They said that the Indian stock market mood may dent the Sai Life Sciences IPO listing but predicted at least a positive debut of Sai Life Sciences shares despite all these odds standing against the company.

Sai Life Sciences IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Sai Life Sciences IPO listing, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, "Small-molecule novel chemical entities are researched, developed, and manufactured by Sai Life Sciences Limited. The company provides worldwide pharmaceutical companies and biotech enterprises with customized services. Six of the 16 skilled and experienced members of the company's business development team are based in the United States, nine are in the United Kingdom and Europe, and one is in Japan. With 10 times subscriptions, the IPO attracted a moderate amount of interest. Its profitability has increased significantly, and its financial performance has been favorable."

The Swastika Investmart expert predicted Sai Life Sciences IPO listing at around 13 per cent premium.

Expecting a positive debut of Sai Life Sciences shares, Palak Devadiga, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "Sai Life Sciences Ltd. has attracted significant investor attention, with its IPO oversubscribed by 10.27 times, and is set for a strong debut on December 18, 2024, potentially commanding an 11% premium over the upper price band."

Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹62, which means the grey market is expecting Sai Life Sciences IPO listing price to be around ₹611 ( ₹549 + 62). So, the grey market is signalling around 11 per cent listing gain for the lucky allottees.