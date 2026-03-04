Striders Impex IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Striders Impex IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Striders Impex Ltd saw muted demand during its subscription period. The focus now shifts towards Striders Impex IPO allotment date which is likely today, 4 March 2026.

The bidding for the SME IPO was open from February 26 to March 2. Striders Impex IPO allotment date is likely today, March 4, while the IPO listing date is March 6.

Striders Impex IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on March 5.

Investors can check Striders Impex IPO allotment status online through the websites of NSE and the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Striders Impex IPO registrar.

In order to do Striders Impex IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Striders Impex IPO allotment status online.

Striders Impex IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Striders Impex Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Striders Impex IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Striders Impex IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Striders Impex Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Striders Impex IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Striders Impex IPO GMP Today Striders Impex shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with no grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Striders Impex IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that in the grey market, Striders Impex shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Striders Impex IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹72 apiece, which is at par or equal to its IPO price of ₹72 per share.

Striders Impex IPO Key Details The SME IPO was open for subscription on February 26, Thursday, and closed on March 2, Monday. Striders Impex IPO allotment date is likely today, March 4, Wednesday, while the IPO listing date is March 6, Friday. Striders Impex shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Striders Impex IPO price band was set at ₹71 to ₹72 per share. The company raised ₹36.29 crore from the book-building which was a combination of fresh issue of 42.78 lakh equity shares worth ₹32.62 crore and offer for sale of 5.08 lakh shares aggregating to ₹3.66 crore.

Striders Impex IPO has been subscribed 1.33 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 78% in the Retail Individual Investors investors category, 2.03 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 1.70 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Capital Square Advisors is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Striders Impex IPO registrar.