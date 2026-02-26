Striders Impex IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 61% so far, QIBs steal the show. Check GMP, issue details, more

The Striders Impex IPO started on Thursday, February 26 and is set to end on Monday, March 2. Striders Impex IPO price band has been established at ₹71 to ₹72 per equity share, each having a face value of ₹10. Investors are allowed to place bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares, with additional shares to be bid in multiples of 1,600.

Established in 2021, Striders Impex Limited focuses on licensing, developing its own brand, and distributing toys and children's consumer goods.

The company provides comprehensive solutions, from product design and development to sourcing, production, and distribution, serving various retail formats throughout India and select international markets.

The firm is strategically investing in expanding its direct-to-consumer online channels via e-commerce platforms while simultaneously enhancing its offline distribution network.

On the domestic side, the firm plans to grow its retail distribution by increasing its presence in more cities, while also continuing to supply premium retail chains like Timezone and Landmark.

In FY25, the firm announced consolidated revenue of ₹61.87 crore, an EBITDA of ₹9.32 crore, and a PAT of ₹8.41 crore. For the nine-month period concluding in December 2025, it recorded consolidated revenue of ₹49.57 crore, EBITDA of ₹6.49 crore, and a PAT of ₹4.01 crore.

Striders Impex IPO subscription status Striders Impex IPO subscription status is 61% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 23%, and NII portion is yet to be booked. The QIB segment is booked 1.74x.

The company has received bids for 20,52,800 shares against 33,53,600 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 15:17 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Striders Impex IPO details The IPO consists of a maximum of 50,40,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. Out of this total, up to 45,31,200 shares represent a fresh issue, while up to 5,08,800 shares are available through an offer for sale.

Regarding the allocation, no more than 23,90,400 shares have been set aside for qualified institutional buyers. Non-institutional investors are assured of receiving at least 7,20,000 shares, and retail individual investors have a minimum reservation of 16,76,800 shares. Additionally, up to 2,52,800 shares are designated for the market maker.

Capitalsquare Advisors Private serves as the book running lead manager for the issue, and Link MUFG Intime India acts as the registrar.

Striders Impex IPO GMP today Striders Impex IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹72 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

