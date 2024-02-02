Strong Debut: delaPlex share price lists at ₹309 on NSE SME, a 60.94% premium to IPO price
delaPlex IPO listing price today: delaPlex share price made a strong debut on NSE SME today. delaPlex share price was listed at ₹309, a premium of 60.94 percent or ₹117 to its issue price of ₹192.
