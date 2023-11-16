Strong Debut: ROX Hi-Tech Limited share price opens at 62.65% premium at ₹135 on NSE SME
Rox Hi-Tech Limited share price makes stellar debut on NSE SME, listed at ₹135, 62.65% higher than issue price.
Rox Hi-Tech Limited IPO listing: Rox Hi-Tech Limited share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Rox Hi-Tech Limited share price today was listed at ₹135, which is 62.65% higher than the issue price of ₹83.
