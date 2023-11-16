Rox Hi-Tech Limited IPO listing: Rox Hi-Tech Limited share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Rox Hi-Tech Limited share price today was listed at ₹135, which is 62.65% higher than the issue price of ₹83. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rox Hi-Tech Limited IPO's price band was set in the range of ₹80 to ₹83. Rox Hi-Tech Limited IPO lot size is that the investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

ROX Hi-Tech Limited is a customer-focused provider of IT solutions. The company provides managed print services, enterprise and end-user computing, network services, consulting, and a wide range of distributed IT solutions.

ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO details ROX Hi-Tech IPO is a book built issue of ₹54.49 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 60.18 lakh shares aggregating to ₹49.95 crore and offer for sale of 5.47 lakh shares aggregating to ₹4.54 crore.

The company plans to utilise the fresh issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure, setting up a network operations Centre (NOC), Security Operations Centre (SOC), and Medical Automation Centre at Chennai. It will also utilise funds for setting up a Global Software Delivery Center in Noida. The amount raised will also used for working capital requirements and general corporate expenses.

The ROX Hi-Tech IPO's book running lead manager (BRLM) is Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Limited, and the registrar is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. Share India Securities is the market maker for the ROX Hi-Tech IPO.

ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO GMP today ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +75. This indicates ROX Hi-Tech Limited share price were trading at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market on Thursday according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ROX Hi-Tech Limited share price is ₹158 apiece, which is 90.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹83.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

