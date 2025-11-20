One-third of 2025 IPOs list below issue price: Should retail investors rethink their strategy?

IPOs in 2025: The Indian IPO market has remained one of the busiest pockets of the equity landscape in 2025, powered by offerings from fintechs, digital-first businesses, renewables, and consumer-facing players.

Advertisement

The momentum has carried over from the post-pandemic fundraising boom, keeping investor interest elevated across the mainboard and SME segments.

However, beneath the surface enthusiasm lies a more sobering trend. Analysts caution that only a limited number of IPOs in 2025 have created durable value. Most have either been stagnant or listed below their issue prices. Of the 92 mainboard listings in 2025 so far, 32 have closed below their respective issue prices on debut, signalling that one-third of new issuers failed to match listing expectations even after robust subscription numbers.

Some of them include: Om Freight Forwarders, which debuted 33% lower, while Glottis saw an even steeper cut of 35%. BMW Ventures listed at a 29% discount, followed by Arisinfra Lutions, which opened 21.5% below its issue price. The weakness continued with Jaro Institute (down 16%) and Laxmi India Finance (down 15%). Quality Power fell 9%, and IndiQube Space opened 8% lower. The broad decline suggests rising investor caution amid valuation concerns and selective demand.

Advertisement

As markets grapple with tighter liquidity and heightened scrutiny of tech-heavy issuers, investors are now asking the obvious question: Should they continue chasing IPOs?

IPOs Offer Opportunities — But for Disciplined Investors Market experts believe that IPO investing still offers strong opportunities — but only for those willing to be disciplined, valuation-conscious, and selective.

Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One Ltd, believes that the sheer volume of IPOs in FY26 should make investors more — not less — selective.

Also Read | Can Pine Labs shares tank over 10%? Emkay sets target below IPO price

“There have been a high number of IPO offerings in H1 FY26, and the numbers have only increased in Q2 FY26. Hence, in times like this, it's best to remain selective and not blanket subscribe to all IPOs,” he said.

Advertisement

Khan stressed the importance of fundamentals over frenzy. He added that investors should only apply to IPOs backed by a strong track record, credible promoters, sectoral tailwinds, and appropriate pricing.

“A great company at a not-so-great price will never be able to compound one’s wealth,” he warned. Investors must compare valuation multiples — P/E, P/S, and EV/EBITDA — with listed peers rather than relying on grey-market premiums or speculative listing-gain expectations. “Yes, invest — but only in businesses offering real value.”

Divam Sharma, Founder and Fund Manager at Green Portfolio PMS, echoed the sentiment, arguing that the 2025 IPO boom has become a mixed bag.

“While the IPO market has been active, not every company warrants investor money. Focus on businesses offering genuine value and long-term growth rather than those simply pricing aggressively to provide exits to PE investors,” he said.

Advertisement

Sharma highlighted non-negotiables such as consistent revenue growth, healthy margins, and sustainable PAT expansion at reasonable valuations. Even for tech-led or new-age companies, he said, investors should demand clarity on growth visibility and a credible roadmap to profitability before subscribing.

What To Look For Before Applying to Unlisted Stocks/IPO? Sharma outlined a more detailed framework for evaluating IPO-bound or unlisted companies, noting that many retail investors fall into the trap of FOMO, hoping to gain early access to high-profile start-ups. However, unlisted investing and pre-IPO participation require even more due diligence due to limited disclosures.

He recommended that investors assess:

Benchmark valuations against listed peers and sector averages

IPO probability and expected timelines, as not all companies list quickly

Last funding-round valuation, ensuring recent mark-ups are justified

Shareholding and corporate actions, which indicate internal sentiment

Reliability of available information, since unlisted firms lack regulatory disclosure requirements Ultimately, he warned that retail investors should treat unlisted and IPO opportunities as high-risk, long-horizon plays — not quick profit bets. In his view, “well-researched, valuation-disciplined decisions” are far more rewarding than chasing sentiment-driven movements or unofficial price chatter.

Advertisement