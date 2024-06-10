StubHub Ebitda Is Said to Be $350 Million Ahead of Planned IPO
StubHub had $350 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the year ending in March, as the ticket seller prepares for a planned US initial public offering, according to a person familiar with the matter.
