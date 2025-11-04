Studds Accessories IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Studds Accessories IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of motorcycle accessories manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd received stellar demand from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Studds Accessories IPO allotment date which is likely today, 4 November 2025.

The public issue was open for subscription from October 30 to November 3. Studds Accessories IPO allotment date is likely today, November 4, while the IPO listing date is November 7.

The company will finalise the Studds Accessories IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on November 6.

Investors can check Studds Accessories IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Studds Accessories IPO registrar.

In order to do Studds Accessories IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Studds Accessories IPO allotment status online.

Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Studds Accessories Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Studds Accessories IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Studds Accessories Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Studds Accessories IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Studds Accessories Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Studds Accessories IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP Today The trends for Studds Accessories shares in the unlisted market remains strong with a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Studds Accessories IPO GMP today has risen to ₹70 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Studds Accessories shares are trading higher by ₹70 apiece than their issue price.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹655 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 12% to the IPO price of ₹585 per share.

Studds Accessories IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Studds Accessories IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, and closed on Monday, November 3. Studds Accessories IPO allotment date is likely November 4, and the IPO listing date is November 7. Studds Accessories shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹455.49 crore from the public issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 77.86 lakh equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹557 to ₹585 per share.

Studds Accessories IPO was subscribed 73.25 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 22.09 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 76.99 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 159.99 times subscription.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Studds Accessories IPO registrar.

Studds Accessories Ltd is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It designs, manufactures, markets, and sells helmets under the “Studds” and “SMK” brands, while other accessories are sold under the “Studds” brand.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.