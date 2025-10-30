Studds Accessories IPO day 1 LIVE: GMP, date, subscription status, review, other details. Good or bad bet for investors?

Studds Accessories IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories Limited opened today and will remain open for bidding until November 3, 2025. The two-wheeler accessory maker company has declared the Studds Accessories IPO price band at ₹557 to ₹585 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹455.49 crore, which is entirely reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route. The book building issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Meanwhile, shares of the company have become available in the grey market much ahead of the Studds Accessories IPO subscription opening. They said that Studds Accessories shares are available at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market today. This means Studds Accessories IPO GMP today is ₹55.

Advertisement

Studds Accessories IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the company are available in the grey market much before the opening of the Studds Accessories IPO subscription. They said that Studds Accessories shares are available at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market today. This means Studds Accessories IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹55. Market observers believe that the Studds Accessories IPO GMP may improve if the bull trend on Dalal Street continues.

Studds Accessories IPO subscription status By 10:12 AM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.10 times, the retail portion of the book build issue had been subscribed 0.15 times, and the NII segment had been filled 0.10 times.

Advertisement

Studds Accessories IPO details 1] Studds Accessories IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market today.

2] Studds Accessories IPO price band: The company has declared a price band of ₹557 to ₹585 per equity share.

3] Studds Accessories IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 3 November 2025.

4] Studds Accessories IPO date size: The company aims to raise ₹455.49 crore, which is entirely reserved for the OFS route.

5] Studds Accessories IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 25 company shares.

Advertisement

6] Studds Accessories IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 4 November 2025.

7] Studds Accessories IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Studds Accessories IPO lead managers: ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services have been appointed lead managers of the book build issue.

9] Studds Accessories IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 7 November 2025, as 5 November 2025 will be a stock market holiday for Prakash Gurpurb.

Studds Accessories IPO: Is It Good or Bad for Investors? 10] Studds Accessories IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Canara Bank Securities, said, "India’s largest two-wheeler helmet maker by revenue (FY2024) and the world’s largest by volume (CY2024), the company operates three plants (9.04 million capacity), sold 7.40 million helmets in FY2025, and exports to 70+ countries, with a fifth facility coming by year-end. Strong OEM ties, stricter helmet regulations, and a 21% export CAGR highlight growth, while a PAT of ₹70 crore ( ₹63 crore in cash) demonstrates liquidity. Despite slow FY2026 topline growth (2.1%) and EBITDA below pre-COVID levels, the offer earns a “SUBSCRIBE” rating."

Advertisement

On whether one should apply for the book build issue or not, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "Despite an OFS, the issue looks attractive as the potential for the company's business in two-wheeler helmets is highly promising. The public issue has also been offered at a reasonable price, which may attract short-term investors seeking listing gains only. So, one should apply to the initial issue and hold as per their time perspective."