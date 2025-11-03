Studds Accessories IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Studds Accessories IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories Limited opened on 30 October 2025 and will remain open for bidding until November 3, 2025. The two-wheeler accessory maker company has declared the Studds Accessories IPO price band at ₹557 to ₹585 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹455.49 crore, which is entirely reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route. The book-build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Meanwhile, shares of the company have surged in the grey market after receiving a strong response from Indian primary market investors.

According to Studds Accessories' IPO subscription status, the public issue had been booked over 5 times after the end of bidding on day two. Market observers said that Studds Accessories shares are available at a premium of ₹69 in the grey market today. This means the Studds Accessories IPO GMP today is ₹69, which is ₹14 higher than the Studds Accessories IPO GMP of ₹55 on the first day of bidding.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP today As mentioned, the Studds Accessories IPO GMP today is ₹69, which is ₹14 higher than the Studds Accessories IPO GMP on the first day of bidding. Market observers attributed the rise in the Studds Accessories IPO GMP to a strong response from Indian primary market investors. They said the secondary market mood has remained sideways during this period. The rise in Studds Accessories' IPO GMP is praiseworthy. They expected a further surge in grey market sentiment, as a trend reversal in the Indian stock market is widely anticipated.

Studds Accessories IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue had been booked 5.08 times, the retail portion of the book build issue had been subscribed 6.02 times, and the NII segment had been filled 9.62 times. The QIB segment of the public issue had been subscribed to 0.04 times.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Studds Accessories IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Canara Bank Securities, said, "India’s largest two-wheeler helmet maker by revenue (FY2024) and the world’s largest by volume (CY2024), the company operates three plants (9.04 million capacity), sold 7.40 million helmets in FY2025, and exports to 70+ countries, with a fifth facility coming by year-end. Strong OEM ties, stricter helmet regulations, and a 21% export CAGR highlight growth, while a PAT of ₹70 crore ( ₹63 crore in cash) demonstrates strong liquidity. Despite slow FY2026 topline growth (2.1%) and EBITDA below pre-COVID levels, the offer earns a “SUBSCRIBE” rating."

On whether one should apply for the book build issue or not, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “Despite an OFS, the issue looks attractive as the potential for the company's business in two-wheeler helmets is highly promising. The public issue has also been offered at a reasonable price, which may attract short-term investors seeking listing gains only. So, one should apply to the initial issue and hold as per their time perspective.”