Studds Accessories IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 9.51x so far. GMP hints 11% listing pop. Should you apply or not?

Studds Accessories IPO Day 3 LIVE: Studds IPO subscription status was 5.08x on the second bidding day. The retail portion was subscribed 6.02 times, and NII portion has been booked 9.62x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 4% bids. Studds IPO GMP today is ₹67.
The initial public offering of the helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd sailed through on the first day of share sale on Thursday, October 30. On the first day of bidding, Studds Accessories IPO subscription status was 1.54 times.
On Wednesday, Studds Accessories raised nearly ₹137 crore from anchor investors. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) of ₹455 crore is scheduled to conclude on November 3. The price range for Studds Accessories’ IPO has been set at ₹557-585 per share, which places the company's valuation at around ₹2,300 crore at the upper end of that spectrum.
Founded in 1975, Studds specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of two-wheeler helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands, as well as various motorcycle accessories including luggage, gloves, rain suits, riding jackets, eyewear, and helmet locks.
While Studds focuses on mass and mid-market customers, SMK, which was launched in 2016, targets premium motorcycle enthusiasts. The company supplies products to leading motorcycle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda Cars India, Suzuki Motorcycle India, Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield), and India Yamaha Motor.
1. Rising Disposable Incomes and Middle-Class Expansion
2. Urbanization and Traffic Congestion
3. GST Rate cuts
4. Growing Demand in Rural Areas
5. Shift Towards Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Studds IPO Day 3 LIVE: 1. Expand and strengthen the production capacity and deepen their vertical integration.
2. Strategically expand into new markets and geographies.
3. Increase their offering in the premium helmet segment in the Studds and SMK brand.
4. Expand the product portfolio.
5. Increase focus on domestic online sales channel.
Studds IPO Day 3 LIVE: 1. Largest domestic player of two-wheeler helmets.
2. Advanced manufacturing and D&D capabilities with vertically integrated operations.
3. Strong pan-India and global presence supported by an extensive and well-developed sales and distribution network and major quality accreditations.
Studds IPO Day 3 LIVE: "Studds enjoys a robust pan- India presence and a steadily growing international footprint, enabled by an extensive and well-established sales and distribution network, while its adherence to stringent quality standards is reinforced by multiple major global and domestic accreditations.
At the upper price band company is valuing at P/E of 28.5x to its FY26 annualized earnings and market cap of ₹23,021 million post issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “Subscribe- Long Term” rating to the IPO," said the brokerage.
Studds IPO Day 3 LIVE: Studds Accessories IPO lot size is 25 shares, and the minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹14,625.
Studds IPO Day 3 LIVE: The public issue will open for subscription on Thursday, October 30, and will close on Monday, November 3. The IPO allotment date is likely November 4, and the IPO listing date would be November 7. Studds Accessories shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Studds IPO Day 3 LIVE: Studds Accessories IPO GMP today is ₹67. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Studds Accessories share price was indicated at ₹652 apiece, which is 11.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹585.
According to the activities in the grey market over the past seven sessions, the current GMP ( ₹67) indicates a trend towards decline. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹53.00, whereas the maximum GMP reached ₹85, as stated by experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.