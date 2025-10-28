Studds Accessories IPO opens on October 30. Check 10 key risks before subscribing to the issue

The Studds Accessories IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, October 30, and will close on Monday, November 3. The allocation to anchor investors for the Studds Accessories IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 29. Studds Accessories IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹557 to ₹585 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. Studds Accessories IPO lot size is 25 equity shares and in multiples of 25 equity shares thereafter.
Studds Accessories IPO GMP today is ₹55. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Studds Accessories share price was indicated at ₹640 apiece, which is 9.40% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,375.
Studds Accessories IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Studds Accessories IPO consists solely of an offer-for-sale (OFS), with the promoter group and other stockholders selling 77.86 lakh shares.
Since the entire issue is an OFS, Studds will not receive any funds, and all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.
Established in 1975, Studds designs, manufactures, markets, and sells two-wheeler helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands, along with a variety of motorcycle accessories, such as luggage, gloves, rain suits, riding jackets, eyewear, and helmet locks. While Studds focuses on the mass and mid-market segments, SMK, introduced in 2016, aims at premium motorcyclists.
Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
