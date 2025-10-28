Studds Accessories IPO opens on October 30. Check 10 key risks before subscribing to the issue

The Studds Accessories IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, October 30, and will close on Monday, November 3. The allocation to anchor investors for the Studds Accessories IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 29. Studds Accessories IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹557 to ₹585 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. Studds Accessories IPO lot size is 25 equity shares and in multiples of 25 equity shares thereafter.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP today is ₹55. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Studds Accessories share price was indicated at ₹640 apiece, which is 9.40% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,375.

Studds Accessories IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Studds Accessories IPO consists solely of an offer-for-sale (OFS), with the promoter group and other stockholders selling 77.86 lakh shares.

Since the entire issue is an OFS, Studds will not receive any funds, and all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Established in 1975, Studds designs, manufactures, markets, and sells two-wheeler helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands, along with a variety of motorcycle accessories, such as luggage, gloves, rain suits, riding jackets, eyewear, and helmet locks. While Studds focuses on the mass and mid-market segments, SMK, introduced in 2016, aims at premium motorcyclists.

Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Studds Accessories IPO: Key Risks The inability to sustain or improve the ‘Studds’ and ‘SMK’ brands may lead to a decline in their product sales, which could significantly impact their business, financial health, operational results, and brand value. The sales of two-wheeler helmets produced by the company account for a major share of total sales (92.81%, 92.43%, 92.44%, and 91.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and the fiscal years 2025, 2024, and 2023, respectively). A drop in motorcycle sales could negatively affect their business, cash flow, operating results, and financial standing. The ongoing operations at their manufacturing plants are essential to their business, and any interruptions, malfunctions, or closures of these facilities could materially harm their business, financial condition, operating results, and cash flow. Any failure or delay in acquiring third-party certifications and accreditations may result in postponed delivery schedules and disruptions in their business, adversely influencing their financial condition and operational results. Underutilization of their manufacturing capacities and the inability to make effective use of their expanded facilities could negatively impact their business, future prospects, and financial performance. The company does not have publicly traded counterparts in India or globally that compare in terms of operational scale or financial profile within the same industry, which may affect how their performance and valuation can be compared. As a result, investors will need to perform their own assessments of the company. Any shortcomings in their quality control measures, whether within India or abroad, could negatively influence their business, operational results, and financial condition. If the quality of their products fails to meet customer expectations, they may need to recall, repair, or buy back their products or deal with product liability lawsuits. They may not achieve the anticipated benefits from their acquisition of Bikerz US Inc. or from any future acquisitions in the expected time frame or possibly at all. Failure to secure, maintain, or renew the necessary statutory or regulatory licenses, permits, and approvals to operate their business could adversely affect their financial condition and operational results. Their operations face various risks and could be negatively impacted by strikes, work stoppages, heightened wage demands from employees, or other disputes, which may disrupt operations at the manufacturing facilities and adversely affect their business, operational results, and financial condition.

