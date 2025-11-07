Studds Accessories IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal debut of shares at modest premium in stock market today

Studds Accessories IPO Listing: Studds Accessories shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today, after receiving strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Studds Accessories IPO listing date is 7 November 2025, Friday, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges.

Studds Accessories Ltd is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It sells helmets under the “Studds” and “SMK” brands, and other accessories under the “Studds” brand.

The public issue of the motorcycle accessories manufacturer was open from October 30 to November 3, while the IPO allotment date was November 4. Studds Accessories IPO listing date is today, November 7, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, November 7, 2025, the equity shares of Studds Accessories Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, November 7, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Studds Accessories IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares. Studds Accessories IPO GMP today and analysts signal debut of shares at a decent premium.

Here’s what Studds Accessories IPO GMP today signals:

Studds Accessories IPO GMP Today Studds Accessories shares are witnessing a decent trend in the grey market today. Studds Accessories IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹45 per share, according to portals tracking the grey market. This means that in the unlisted market, Studds Accessories shares are trading higher by ₹45 apiece than their issue price.

Studds Accessories IPO Listing Price Studds Accessories IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹630 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 8% to the IPO price of ₹585 per share.

Analysts also expect Studds Accessories shares to list with a premium of around 10% to the issue price.

“In the grey market, Studds shares are commanding a premium of around ₹55 – ₹67 over the upper price band, suggesting a possible listing gain of about 9% – 11% if sentiment holds. With healthy subscription, positive GMP and category leadership, the IPO appears positioned for a decent listing, while long-term investors should weigh valuation and OFS-only structure,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS noted that the grey market trends indicate a modest premium of 9% – 11% for Studds Accessories shares, suggesting steady but not euphoric debut expectations.

“With no fresh capital infusion, post-listing performance will hinge on sustaining double-digit growth, managing raw-material costs, and leveraging regulatory enforcement that favors branded players. A balanced debut with long-term potential looks likely, given its leadership, brand equity, and export diversification,” said Dasani.

Studds Accessories IPO Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, and closed on Monday, November 3, while the IPO allotment date was November 4, Tuesday. Studds Accessories IPO listing date is November 7, and Studds Accessories shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹455.49 crore from the public issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 77.86 lakh equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹557 to ₹585 per share.

Studds Accessories IPO was subscribed 73.25 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 22.09 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 76.99 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 159.99 times subscription.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Studds Accessories IPO registrar.