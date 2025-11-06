Studds Accessories IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about the debut of shares on Dalal Street

Studds Accessories IPO Listing: The equity shares of motorcycle accessories manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd are set to make their Dalal Street debut tomorrow after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Studds Accessories IPO listing date is 7 November 2025, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges.

The public issue opened on October 30 and closed on November 3, while the IPO allotment date was November 4. Studds Accessories IPO listing date is November 7, and Studds Accessories shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Studds Accessories Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Studds Accessories Ltd is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It designs, manufactures, markets, and sells helmets under the “Studds” and “SMK” brands, while other accessories are sold under the “Studds” brand.

Ahead of the Studds Accessories IPO listing date, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) today in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares. Here’s a look at what Studds Accessories IPO GMP today signals about the share debut:

Studds Accessories IPO GMP Today Studds Accessories shares are commanding a decent premium in the grey market today. According to portals tracking the grey market, Studds Accessories IPO GMP today is ₹55 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Studds Accessories shares are trading higher by ₹55 apiece than their issue price.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹640 apiece, which is at a premium of 9.4% to the IPO price of ₹585 per share.

Studds Accessories IPO Key Details The mainboard IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, and closed on Monday, November 3. The IPO allotment date was November 4, and Studds Accessories IPO listing date is November 7. Studds Accessories shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Studds Accessories IPO price band was ₹557 to ₹585 per share. The company raised ₹455.49 crore from the public issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 77.86 lakh equity shares.

Studds Accessories IPO was subscribed 73.25 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 22.09 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 76.99 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 159.99 times subscription.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Studds Accessories IPO registrar.

