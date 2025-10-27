Studds Accessories IPO price band set at ₹557-585 per share; issue to open on October 30

Studds Accessories IPO: Motorcycle accessories manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week to raise over ₹455 crore from the primary markets. The company on Monday announced the Studds Accessories IPO price band.

Advertisement

Studds Accessories IPO price band has been set at ₹557 to ₹585 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹455.49 crore from the public issue, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 77.86 lakh equity shares.

The public issue will open for subscription on Thursday, October 30, and will close on Monday, November 3. The IPO allotment date is likely November 4, and the IPO listing date would be November 7. Studds Accessories shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Studds Accessories IPO lot size is 25 shares, and the minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹14,625.

Advertisement

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Studds Accessories IPO registrar.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP Ahead of the IPO opening, Studds Accessories shares are showing a decent trend in the unlisted market, with a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Studds Accessories IPO GMP today is ₹85 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Studds Accessories shares are trading higher by ₹85 apiece than their issue price.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP signals that the stock is trading at ₹670 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 14.53% to the issue price of ₹585 per share.

Advertisement

About Studds Accessories Ltd Studds Accessories Ltd was incorporated in 1975 and established in 1983. The company is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It designs, manufactures, markets, and sells helmets under the “Studds” and “SMK” brands, while other accessories are sold under the “Studds” brand.

The company’s product portfolio includes helmets, two-wheeler luggage, gloves, helmet security guards, rain suits, riding jackets and eyewear.

On the financial side, the company reported decent growth in its net profit and revenues over the years. The company’s net profit in FY25 increased to ₹69.64 crore from ₹57.23 crore in FY24. Revenue in FY25 rose to ₹556.71 crore from ₹485.56 crore. For the quarter ended June 2025, the company reported a profit of ₹20.25 crore upon a revenue of ₹586.61 crore.

Advertisement