Studio LSD IPO allotment today: Here's how to check status and latest GMP

Studio LSD IPO allotment: The allotment status for Studio LSD's SME IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors who subscribed to the issue can check their allotment details through the registrar Purva Sharegistry’s website or via the NSE portal.

For those who did not secure any shares, the refund process will begin on August 22, 2025. At the same time, successful allottees will have the allotted shares credited to their demat accounts. The IPO, which opened for subscription on August 18 and closed on August 20, is scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on August 25, 2025.

How to Check Studio LSD IPO Allotment Status Applicants can verify their allotment status on the Purva Sharegistry website. They need to select 'Studio LSD' from the dropdown menu and provide either their PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID. After entering the required details along with the captcha code, the allotment information will be displayed on the screen.

Alternatively, investors can also check the allotment status via the NSE website by navigating to the ‘Equity’ section under the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page.

IPO Details and Subscription The ₹74.25-crore Studio LSD IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1.10 crore shares worth ₹59.40 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.28 crore shares aggregating to ₹14.85 crore. The company intends to use the proceeds for capital expenditure, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes, aiming to strengthen its expansion plans and production efficiency.

The IPO was offered in a price band of ₹51-54 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment requirement stood at ₹2,04,000 for 4,000 shares.

The issue received a decent market response, closing with an overall subscription of 3.23 times. It attracted 4.21 crore bids against 1.30 crore shares on offer. Among investor categories, the retail portion was subscribed 4.58 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment 1.25 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category 1.00 times.

Corpwis Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book running lead manager of the issue, while Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar. The market maker for the IPO is Rikhav Securities Ltd.

About Studio LSD Incorporated in February 2017, Studio LSD Limited is a multimedia production house that focuses on creating original content for television and OTT platforms. Known for its innovative storytelling and high-quality productions, the company has built a reputation for delivering genre-defining shows and engaging digital series driven by a strong creative vision.

Its operations cover the entire spectrum of content creation, from conceptualising ideas and arranging project financing to hiring talent, scouting locations, building sets, managing budgets, and handling both production and post-production processes. Through this end-to-end approach, Studio LSD continues to deliver impactful content across television and OTT platforms in India.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Studio LSD posted a 2 percent rise in revenue to ₹105.01 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) grew 7 percent to ₹11.67 crore, driven by healthy EBITDA growth of 4.65 percent to ₹15.51 crore. The company’s net worth strengthened to ₹27.54 crore from ₹15.87 crore in the previous year, underscoring improved capitalisation. Key financial metrics also reflected operational efficiency and strong returns, with return on equity (ROE) at 53.78 percent, return on capital employed (ROCE) at 57.29 percent, a PAT margin of 11.17 percent, and an EBITDA margin of 14.85 percent.

GMP Today The company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹0 per share. This indicated a listing prospect at ₹54, same as issue price.